Letter to the editor: Bowen puts kids first, should be next municipal judge Andrea Rosenstein Oct 31, 2021 Standing Master Bowen needs to be our next municipal judge. Currently there is a small group of individuals whose inaccurate and vile words directed toward her are being heard instead of mine. I am a professional who also draws upon my experience as a foster parent. When I adopted three of my children, I attended family court and was witness to its painful, purposeful, life saving work.Anyone who works in our courts understands how tough family law, specifically custody cases can be. High conflict parents who enter the court system, often one parent is not happy with the results. Bowen encourages parents to focus on what could improve their situation by attending educational classes and mental health counseling. If the parents refuse to follow her directives and continue to fight, and the child is being negatively impacted, she must make hard decisions based on what is best for the child. This often angers one of the parents. Bowen has stated she believes children benefit from having access to both of their parents, but the specifics of what that looks often angers one of the parents. Instead of following Bowen's directives for improvement, these parents blame the courts and the professionals involved and refuse to take responsibility. Despite this, Bowen continues to offer support and encourages parents to improve their skills and their mental health for the benefit of their child. Despite her best efforts, there continue to be parents who spew anger and untruths and would rather not see their child at all than follow what the court has reasonably asked them to do.Bowen's priority is always the child. This makes her the right person for our next municipal judge. Andrea RosensteinBozeman