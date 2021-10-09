Letter to the editor: Bowen has what it takes to serve as city judge Todd Hillier Oct 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This letter is submitted in support of Standing Master Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen for the new Municipal “City” Court judge position here in Bozeman.As a practicing attorney in the Bozeman area, I have known Standing Master Bowen for nearly 30 years and she has what it takes to be an excellent city judge for our community. Over the past 11 years as a standing master in the 18th Judicial District, she has effectively presided over and decided hundreds of cases in the district court. Prior to that as an attorney in private practice, she represented countless individuals in matters concerning the most important issues in their lives in front of the various courts throughout Montana. Whether presiding over trials as a judge or representing private litigants as an attorney in our judicial system, standing master Bowen has demonstrated she possesses a firm grasp on the law as well as an ability to treat people fairly. She has, in my opinion, the right experience and temperament to be an outstanding judge in the city court. For these reasons, I urge you to vote for Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen as the new Municipal Court judge in Bozeman. Todd HillierBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Magdalena Bowen Judge Standing Master Bowen Law Individual Grasp District Court Attorney Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Wolf 'hunts' smell of barbarism and contempt for life Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic will serve us well as a city commissioner Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: What has become of our nation's sense of community? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Our only hope is restoring a healthy two-party system Posted: Oct. 8, 2021 Letter to the editor: Urge delegation to pass Blackfoot-Clearwater bill Posted: Oct. 8, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back