This letter is submitted in support of Standing Master Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen for the new Municipal “City” Court judge position here in Bozeman.

As a practicing attorney in the Bozeman area, I have known Standing Master Bowen for nearly 30 years and she has what it takes to be an excellent city judge for our community. Over the past 11 years as a standing master in the 18th Judicial District, she has effectively presided over and decided hundreds of cases in the district court. Prior to that as an attorney in private practice, she represented countless individuals in matters concerning the most important issues in their lives in front of the various courts throughout Montana.

Whether presiding over trials as a judge or representing private litigants as an attorney in our judicial system, standing master Bowen has demonstrated she possesses a firm grasp on the law as well as an ability to treat people fairly. She has, in my opinion, the right experience and temperament to be an outstanding judge in the city court. For these reasons, I urge you to vote for Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen as the new Municipal Court judge in Bozeman.

Todd Hillier

Bozeman

