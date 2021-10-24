Support Local Journalism


I have known Ms. Bowen for many years as a private attorney and as the standing master in Gallatin County. The standing master hears solely family law matters in Gallatin County. As a longtime professional in Gallatin County, with both a legal and mental health background, I am aware of the difficult and complex matters family cases encompass. Standing Master Bowen has an incredibly difficult and often thankless job. When a case goes to court, someone is not going to be happy with the outcome, often both parties are not satisfied with the outcome. I would like to thank the standing master for her hard, diligent, professional and respectful work over the years.

Kathleen Rock

Bozeman

