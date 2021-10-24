Letter to the editor: Bowen has done a difficult, often thankless job well Kathleen Rock Oct 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I have known Ms. Bowen for many years as a private attorney and as the standing master in Gallatin County. The standing master hears solely family law matters in Gallatin County. As a longtime professional in Gallatin County, with both a legal and mental health background, I am aware of the difficult and complex matters family cases encompass. Standing Master Bowen has an incredibly difficult and often thankless job. When a case goes to court, someone is not going to be happy with the outcome, often both parties are not satisfied with the outcome. I would like to thank the standing master for her hard, diligent, professional and respectful work over the years. Kathleen RockBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bowen Gallatin County Law Master Job Matter Case Attorney Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section People in business for Oct. 24, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison's perspective will boost city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has the commitment needed for commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Neumann a tested leader who would represent us well Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Delighting in Donald Trump's eventual demise Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back