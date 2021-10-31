Letter to the editor: Bowen for judge is the right choice for Bozeman Barbara Hanosek Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save You can be sure your vote goes to the best candidate when you fill in the circle next to Magdalena "Mitzi" Bowen for Bozeman Municipal Court judge. I have had the opportunity and pleasure of working closely with Standing Master Bowen since 2010 when she started here at district court, taking on most of the family law cases for all three district court judges. For the last four years I have been her judicial assistant. One of the many things I admire about Magdalena Bowen is her balance. She does a great job of balancing work, family, and personal life. She works long days in court, and often long evenings and weekends. She makes sure that her work is always fair, correct and complete. At work Mitzi is consistently kind, understanding, accessible and approachable while still setting high standards and expectations making it easy for all to work for and with her. When issues arise, her question is, "How can we fix this or how can we make it better?" Mitzi is hardworking, fast, and focused in everything she does. She is willing to take all the time needed to fully understand the issues at hand and the arguments presented by opposing parties. Mitzi then thoughtfully and considerately adjudicates the cases brought before her. Standing Master Bowen truly cares about keeping the Bozeman community safe and strong. She knows she can help to accomplish that by ruling in ways that position individuals to be able to take the next step, whether that is reform, reparation, or getting needed help. She knows that helping individuals helps families and stronger families make stronger communities.Your vote for Magdalena "Mitzi" Bowen is the right vote for Bozeman. Give her your vote. Barbara HanosekBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Magdalena Bowen Mitzi Vote Work Law District Court Judge Bozeman Individual Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Mennenga, Jay Warren Posted: 57 minutes ago. Rich, Dennis Lee Posted: 57 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Vote down Gallatin County's courts building bond Posted: 12:15 a.m. Guest column: Montana Legislature strengthened 'move over, slow down' law Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Nothing is more powerful than your vote, so use it Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back