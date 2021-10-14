Letter to the editor: Bowen doesn't deserve honor of presiding as judge Joan Green Oct 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please vote "No" to Magdalena Bowen. I have been a Physician in this community for over 20 years. While treating patients over the past 3-5 years, I have repeatedly witnessed the devastating consequences of Standing Master Bowen's rulings in Gallatin Family Court including destroyed families, damaged reputations, derailed careers, financial hardship and traumatized children. These families are afraid to speak out because many of them are still involved in ongoing cases and fear judicial retaliation. So today, I am their voice. Magdalena Bowen does not deserve the privilege and honor of presiding as a judge or standing master in Bozeman/Gallatin County. Please vote "No" to Magdalena Bowen and give these families and children some sense of justice and hope. Joan GreenBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Magdalena Bowen Law Medicine Judge Honor Privilege Ruling Vote Patient Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Herrington the right choice for city judge position Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic an exceptionally well-qualified candidate Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Don't let Montana become the Last Bought Place Posted: 12 a.m. Column: The leaves weren't done changing, but snow showed up. That's good. Posted: 12 a.m. Montana sees record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Posted: 5:45 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back