Please vote "No" to Magdalena Bowen. I have been a Physician in this community for over 20 years. While treating patients over the past 3-5 years, I have repeatedly witnessed the devastating consequences of Standing Master Bowen's rulings in Gallatin Family Court including destroyed families, damaged reputations, derailed careers, financial hardship and traumatized children. These families are afraid to speak out because many of them are still involved in ongoing cases and fear judicial retaliation. So today, I am their voice.

Magdalena Bowen does not deserve the privilege and honor of presiding as a judge or standing master in Bozeman/Gallatin County. Please vote "No" to Magdalena Bowen and give these families and children some sense of justice and hope. 

Joan Green

Bozeman

