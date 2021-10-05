Letter to the editor: Bowen deserves vote for municipal court judge seat Phyllis Bock Oct 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I support and will vote for Mitzi Bowen for the new second Municipal Court Judge. I urge you to do so also. She is committed to thoughtful decision making and fair treatment for those who appear before her, which she has shown during her 10 years as Gallatin District Court’s Hearing Master. Phyllis BockBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Best chance in a generation to combat climate change Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Canyon Gate development will have negative impacts Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We must step up for Afghan refugees, offer support Posted: Oct. 3, 2021 Letter to the editor: Encourage our senators to support carbon pricing Posted: Oct. 2, 2021 Letter to the editor: Cunningham walks the walk, best pick for mayor Posted: Oct. 2, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the relocation of Bozeman's Fire Station No. 2? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back