I support and will vote for Mitzi Bowen for the new second Municipal Court Judge. I urge you to do so also.

She is committed to thoughtful decision making and fair treatment for those who appear before her, which she has shown during her 10 years as Gallatin District Court’s Hearing Master.

Phyllis Bock

Bozeman

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

