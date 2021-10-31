Letter to the editor: Bowen can hit the ground running in municipal court Kathleen Malone Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A difference of opinions is healthy and can bring forth an opportunity to learn. A concerted effort to ruin a professional reputation through vindictive letters is anything but an opportunity to learn, and the use of the Chronicle’s editorial page to slander a magistrate who has served this community for several years only sows seeds of anger.I was a court-appointed victim’s advocate in the Los Angeles County courts for 10 years. During that time I spent many hours in Family Court listening, learning and working for the best solution for troubled families. I soon learned that there are always two stories involved in the presentation of cases; however, in the end the law, which is often hard to accept and understand, is always the final result. I also learned that if a judge was not following the law, they would be removed from Family Court. I have known Mitzi Bowen for over 30 years, and I’ve seen many levels of her dedication and commitment. I know the decision for a much-needed judgeship was given thought and advice from her peers. And I know, after consulting many of the attorneys in our community, that Mitzi’s decision was a wise one.Once elected, with her many years of experience, she will be able to hit the ground running and, will work tirelessly to give the Gallatin County bench an opportunity to make a dent in the overflow of caseloads. Mitzi’s great passion coupled with humility and pure integrity, will enhance and add to the moral principles of the court. Kathleen MaloneBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mitzi Bowen Law Judge Opportunity Family Court Commitment Court Advocate Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Vote down Gallatin County's courts building bond Posted: 12:15 a.m. Guest column: Montana Legislature strengthened 'move over, slow down' law Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Nothing is more powerful than your vote, so use it Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Housing levy isn't the right fix for city of Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has served us well, deserves our vote Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back