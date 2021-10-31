Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I am writing in support of Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen for Bozeman municipal judge. I have known Mitzi for 25 years. Her reputation is of a fair and efficient family advocate and judge, who is using facts and enforcing laws while treating everyone with respect and dignity. She is passionate about law and her ability to enforce the law and hold individuals accountable is one of her many strengths.

Mitzi is an absolute asset to the Gallatin County and the citizens she serves. She values transparency and consistency in making decisions in our community and will continue to do that in her new role as municipal court judge.

I encourage you to exercise your right and responsibility as a citizen and vote for Mitzi as our next Bozeman Municipal Court judge.

Bojana Susak

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe