Letter to the editor: Bowen an asset to Gallatin County, deserves vote

Bojana Susak
Oct 31, 2021

I am writing in support of Magdalena "Mitzi" Bowen for Bozeman municipal judge. I have known Mitzi for 25 years. Her reputation is of a fair and efficient family advocate and judge, who is using facts and enforcing laws while treating everyone with respect and dignity. She is passionate about law and her ability to enforce the law and hold individuals accountable is one of her many strengths.

Mitzi is an absolute asset to the Gallatin County and the citizens she serves. She values transparency and consistency in making decisions in our community and will continue to do that in her new role as municipal court judge. I encourage you to exercise your right and responsibility as a citizen and vote for Mitzi as our next Bozeman Municipal Court judge.

Bojana Susak
Bozeman