Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen is running for Bozeman Municipal Court Judge. My personal dealings with Ms. Bowen demonstrated to me that she would be a terrible person to occupy this position!

In my I experience I found her decisions to be legally questionable (she was even overruled by Judge Holly Brown), she was more concerned about her court docket than the people in her courtroom, and she took almost five years to provide a relatively simple ruling that should have, in my opinion, have taken at most months for a final decision. As far as I could tell, Standing Master Bowen demonstrated none of the attributes that an esteemed municipal judge should adhere to.

My direct experience with Ms. Bowen demonstrated beyond a doubt that she does not belong behind any judicial bench and certainly does not deserve to be voted municipal judge of Bozeman.

Dana Hinckley

Bozeman

