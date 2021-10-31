Letter to the editor: Bowen a bad choice for Bozeman municipal judge Dana Hinckley Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Magdalena “Mitzi” Bowen is running for Bozeman Municipal Court Judge. My personal dealings with Ms. Bowen demonstrated to me that she would be a terrible person to occupy this position!In my I experience I found her decisions to be legally questionable (she was even overruled by Judge Holly Brown), she was more concerned about her court docket than the people in her courtroom, and she took almost five years to provide a relatively simple ruling that should have, in my opinion, have taken at most months for a final decision. As far as I could tell, Standing Master Bowen demonstrated none of the attributes that an esteemed municipal judge should adhere to. My direct experience with Ms. Bowen demonstrated beyond a doubt that she does not belong behind any judicial bench and certainly does not deserve to be voted municipal judge of Bozeman. Dana HinckleyBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Standing Master Bowen Judge Holly Brown Law Dealings Magdalena Bowen Docket Experience Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Vote down Gallatin County's courts building bond Posted: 12:15 a.m. Guest column: Montana Legislature strengthened 'move over, slow down' law Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Nothing is more powerful than your vote, so use it Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Housing levy isn't the right fix for city of Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has served us well, deserves our vote Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back