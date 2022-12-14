The Nov. 30 editorial by J. Leroux of Western Watersheds, citing a need for Montana “to change the conversation” about bison restoration, was encouraging, but unrealistic. Waiting for Montana to accept wild bison has been a fool’s errand for at least 75 years. Effective opposition from the livestock industry has never wavered. Notably, Gov. Gianforte’s pen wasted 12 years of FWP resources and staff morale, voiding a state impact statement, despite its bland decision only to continue analysis. Then, the 2021 Legislature effectively eliminated possibilities for public bison in Montana.
Montana’s only wild bison are but seasonal visitors from Yellowstone. Others, including those of American Prairie, are legally private livestock. If Montana is to see public-trust, wild bison within decades, the conversation must turn toward the Fish and Wildlife Service. C. M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge offers the best among limited opportunities to secure bison under the only reliable mandate for biological diversity and integrity (wildness). However, FWS has been ceding its obligations to the state, despite federal supremacy for wildlife management on the refuge.
Under the Refuge Improvement Act (1997), CMR is to be managed for biotic diversity and integrity, benefitting the general public. Collaboration with the state is to be timely and effective, to the extent practicable. Restoring species is to be deemed “appropriate.” Much history and recent events indicate that continued waiting for collaboration from Montana is impracticable.
With little federal action, national attention has been toward Tribal herds of bison. However, Tribal bison priorities are for nutrition and economic benefits. Management for production leads toward domestication, away from wildness. Only national parks and wildlife refuges are mandated to restore wildness.
FWS has been ignoring the Refuge Act mandates of Congress for years. If future generations are to have wild bison, the conversation must focus on developing prompt, bold federal action.
Jim Bailey
Belgrade
