On May 26, Montana’s University Board of Regents officially responds to House Bill 102, the new law allowing concealed guns on campus. The Board should reject HB102. Specifically, section f in the Board of Regents Code of Expectations states Regents should “take personal responsibility to make decisions in the long-term best interests of students and the people of Montana.”
HB102 is not needed because citizens’ Second Amendment right to bear arms is not infringed upon by current Board policy. For example, MSU’s Weapons Storage Facility offers free 24-7 storage and retrieval of bear spray, ammo, guns, knives and cross bows. There’s a nine-step process for “orderly intake” and a simple one-page Weapons Policy. Indeed, the Regents already support weapon ownership and even go a step further by facilitating its safe storage and transportation.
HB102 is not wanted. The Montana University System as educator and employer affects more than one-fifth of our state with 50,000 students, staff, faculty and administrators. In recent hearings, comments against HB102 outweighed comments for it by 11 to one. I know many in the university world from administrators to food service workers to faculty to students both graduate and undergraduate. All consider HB102 a terrible idea.
HB102 is unconstitutional. Article X, Section 9 vests the Board with “full power, responsibility, and authority to supervise, coordinate, manage and control the Montana university system.” The Legislature, political by nature, may not meddle in Montana’s higher education.
I urge the Board of Regents to exercise its constitutional power to operate higher education independently from other branches of government. Today it’s a legislative breach into weapons policy. Tomorrow could come an executive inquiry into academic content. Rebuff the Legislature’s overreach, adhere to the Constitution and fulfill the Board of Regent’s Code of Expectations. Reject HB102. It’s in Montana’s long-term best interest.