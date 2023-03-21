I saw a headline in the Chronicle stating the two high school principles are to present a "new" scheduling approach to the board and public. I taught under the block scheduling regime and it is a nightmare for both teachers and students alike.
The ultimate purpose is to reduce the number of teachers needed. The way the schedule works, however, sounds great but fails in implementation. I'll summarize the schedule: Monday, Wednesday and Friday students attend three different classes for two hours each. Tuesday and Thursday, the remaining classes are attended. The schedule flips the following week. Problems arise when someone is absent. If a student is absent for a Monday class and homework is given and the student returns on Wednesday, the student must be given until Friday to complete the assignment. The teacher is then unable to go over any of the homework for obvious reasons. Homework assignments become irrelevant to the class learning experience.
Scheduling tests face the same issue. Some say the added class time will allow for more in depth discussions in classes such as history and English. The problem with this argument is that it works for motivated and high achiever students but "average" students just check out. They don't have the attention span to engage on a subject for two hours. When students are absent they miss not one but two classes. If they are out for three days or more, catching up becomes daunting, students fall behind and struggle to catch up. Block scheduling was rejected as unworkable by most high schools that considered it.
Diane Dietsch
Bozeman
