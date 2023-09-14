For close to a decade, there have been questions, concerns, delays, and mystery surrounding oil and gas exploration on top of White Pine Ridge in the Tendoy Mountains of Beaverhead County. Ownership of these oil and gas leases has changed hands several times between small private companies, making it unclear at times who actually wants to drill for oil in an area renown for deer and elk hunting and a watershed that is home to native trout.
Current laws and Bureau of Land Management rules allow virtually any person or any company to purchase speculative leases for little as $10 per acre, even without the qualifications or experience to responsibly develop. Many of the areas these leases are in, such as the Tendoy Mountains, are important habitat for cutthroat trout, big horn sheep, sage grouse, and the headwaters of the famous Beaverhead River.
Fortunately, the Bureau of Land Management has recently proposed an update to federal oil and gas leasing regulations that would help prevent speculative leasing in places like the Tendoy Mountains. The proposed rule builds on fiscal reforms, improves bonding and reclamation requirements, updates the leasing process to reduce resource conflicts, and curtails speculative oil and gas leasing.
Energy development has its place, but Beaverhead County’s public lands provide world class outdoor recreation opportunities and contributions to our economy. From Blue Ribbon trout streams, big game hunting, and the Continental Divide Trail, Beaverhead County generates more than $167 million each year for Montana’s economy from outdoor recreation.
Responsible energy development and fish and wildlife conservation need not be mutually exclusive, but it depends on smart, balanced polices. Thankfully, the BLM is moving in the right direction to help keep areas like the Tendoy Mountains a great place to hunt and fish.
Mike Bias
Twin Bridges
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.