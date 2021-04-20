I want to thank Brian Close for bringing up the issue of blatant and regular non mask use by staff at Bozeman Health. It is hard enough, in an at-risk household, to just get the basic things in life, like groceries while avoiding non-mask wearers. Getting groceries should not make you afraid for your life.
Neither should getting health care. The nurses and doctors that are treating you or your loved one should first do no harm. Why then, knowing how important mask use is to the vulnerable, would anyone working at Bozeman Health so blatantly and without regard for their patients not wear a mask at all times?
Bozeman Health, stop the irresponsible behavior of all of your health care workers. Cancer patients, newborns and all of the other vulnerable persons who enter your buildings should not be afraid that they may become extremely ill by the very people who are there to provide quality health care.
If your most basic mask wearing policies are being ignored by health care professionals working for you what other policies affecting your patients are also being ignored.