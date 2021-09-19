Letter to the editor: Blaming litigation for stalled timber work misleading Stephen Gerdes Sep 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At a recent press conference Gov. Gianforte and Sen. Daines praised the Resilient Federal Forest Act as legislation that would promote increased forest management and reduce or eliminate lawsuits against timber projects. They claim that active, science-based management has many benefits, including, most importantly, higher forest fire resiliency. Sen. Daines went so far as to state: "Until we stop frivolous litigation, we're never going to get to where we need to be here in terms of treatment of our national forests." He neglected to mention the extended drought and a warming climate as primary causes of forest fires nor did he explain what he meant by “frivolous litigation."Active forest management, including prescribed burns, thinning and salvage operations do benefit forests under certain conditions. They do not prevent fires. Both the Dixie and Bootleg fires, currently active in California and Oregon, are burning through forested areas extensively managed and logged. Most Forest Service timber sales are not challenged in court. If a lawsuit is truly frivolous the courts will dismiss the case and may award costs against the dismissed party. If Sen. Daines actually believes frivolous litigation is preventing needed treatment of our forests he should identify the lawsuits by name and case number and explain why he thinks they are frivolous.Global warming has increased the fire season on both ends in Montana. It imperils not only timber harvesting but wildlife habitat, water quality and recreational opportunities in our forests. It also causes an ever increasing amount of the Forest Service budget to be diverted to combating fires. I would urge Sen. Daines to sponsor legislation in Congress that would provide for funding firefighting separately from the Forest Service budget thereby freeing up funds for forest management as needed. To blame frivolous litigation as preventing proper management is both disingenuous and misleading. Stephen GerdesBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lawsuit Daines Law Forest Service Forest Management Budget Costs Timber Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Penwell, James David Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham goes above and beyond for his community Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham the right leader for the city of Bozeman Posted: Sep. 18, 2021 Letter to the editor: We all must oppose anti-constitutional thinking Posted: Sep. 18, 2021 Letter to the editor: Prairie reserve's plans compatible with BLM mission Posted: Sep. 18, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back