The proposed Black Butte underground copper mine in White Sulphur Springs Montana is one of the best engineered mining projects in the world. Most of the tailings (waste material) from the mine will be mixed with cement and placed back in the underground workings as they are mined out. The remaining tailings will also be enclosed in cement and secured in a state-of-the-art surface facility that is designed to withstand a 1 in 10,000 year earthquake, a 1 in 10,000 year rain event and simultaneous immediate melting of a 1 in 100 year snowfall. These are the extraordinary types of safety precautions that are designed into the project. The ore deposit does not produce acid and the acidity of Sheep Creek as it flows past the ore deposit actually decreases due to the natural buffering capacity of the enclosing limey rocks. The operation hires locally for everyone from vice presidents to laborers and they continue to run tours that are open to the public at the start of every month, as they have since the inception of the project.
Despite the safety precautions built into the project from its inception, it is being challenged before the Montana Supreme Court. The demand for copper for the green economy including electric vehicles and green energy is conservatively predicted to outstrip supply by six million tons per year between now and 2030, far exceeding current production. I urge you to take the tour and support this very worthy project and the benefits to the community and the nation that it will provide.
John Childs
Bozeman
