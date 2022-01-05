Letter to the editor: Bison quarantine program expensive, unnecessary Jim Bailey Jan 5, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chronicle’s Opinion (“More can be done for YNP’s Bison) provides limited and therefore misleading information on the role of Yellowstone Park’s bison quarantine program “for bison” and for conserving bison as wildlife.It applauds use of quarantine to minimize slaughter of park bison. However, the program only transfers slaughter to other bison at another time or place. Quarantine bison are not needed to establish or augment existing tribal herds, in that federal bison are donated from parks and refuges to tribes annually. Moreover, Yellowstone-source bison are available for tribes favoring park bison genetics. These donations have occurred for decades; whereas the number of tribal bison has grown comparatively slowly. Where have all the bison gone?All bison herds are limited by the amount of land made available as bison range, requiring slaughter or hunting to control numbers. Conservation of the wild bison genome is not limited by the availability of source bison. It is limited by the amount of land allowed for bison, as determined by the public/political system. To state that bison quarantine is expensive is an understatement. These are the most expensive bison on earth! To expand the program, new pens are being built for at least $750,000. Operations to care for the animals for 1 to 2 ½ years require funds that could be used for other serious park needs.Donating excess bison to tribes is admirable, addressing tribal commercial, nutritional, spiritual and cultural needs. But only our national parks and refuges have reliable mandates to manage bison as keystone wildlife maintaining public ecosystems.The editorial is encouraging by recognizing public support for reintroducing wild bison on public lands; but it fails to note that the 2021 Legislature rejected this idea for Montana, and that no quarantine bison have yet been used to establish substantial new public wild herds. Jim BaileyBelgrade Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bison Zoology Quarantine Refuge Herd Wildlife Program Slaughter Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Pile burning to begin soon near Livingston, Big Timber, Dillon Posted: Jan. 4, 2022 Letter to the editor: Trading cafe for casino wrong for Gallatin Gateway Posted: Jan. 4, 2022 Letter to the editor: Voters must push Democrats out in the next election Posted: Jan. 2, 2022 Letter to the editor: Remembering the impact of Martin Luther King Jr. Posted: Jan. 2, 2022 Elk numbers central, but not only consideration in new Montana management plan Posted: Jan. 1, 2022 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will Montana State's football team win the national championship? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back