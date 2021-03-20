Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


House Bill 302 will allow county commissions to veto any restoration of public-trust wild bison in Montana. House Bill 318 will disqualify all possible bison for use in a transplant to restore public wild bison in our state. As part of the Republican “war on wildlife” these bills are being carried with clear party-line votes in the House of Representatives.

For the possible restoration of public-trust, wild bison on the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge, these bills either ignore, violate, or render meaningless, the following:

Mandates in the Montana Constitution to care for natural resources and objects of historic, cultural and recreational value; and to preserve the opportunity to harvest wild game.

Legislative guidelines for restoring public, wild bison in MCA 87-1-216.

The Montana Environmental Protection Act, for use in making difficult decisions.

Twelve years (so far) of effort and expense by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to develop a statewide plan for restoring a herd of public bison in the state.

Three polls demonstrating that 70% of Montanans support bison restoration on the CMR.

The mission statement of the U. S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

The mission Statement of the federal Refuge System.

The U. S. Department of Interior Bison Conservation Initiative.

The National Environmental Protection Act, for use in public decision-making.

The ability of the Russell Refuge to achieve its overall goal of restoring natural ecosystems on the Refuge, as stated in the Refuge Plan.

While touting “Protect public lands” as a smokescreen, Republicans are betraying their public-trust responsibilities to manage a resource for all the people. They are bulldozing a whole history of conservation effort into the refuse pile of the “once best place.”

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Jim Bailey

Belgrade

Tags