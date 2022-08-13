The recent comments made by Senator Daines and Governor Gianforte opposing the BLM decision to approve bison grazing on BLM administered land in Phillips County again reveals their lack of scientific facts. Of course, this is nothing new for Daines and Gianforte when it comes to their views regarding public lands.
Earlier this summer I had the privilege of paddling 108 miles through the Missouri Breaks National Monument. The landscape was remarkably unchanged from the time of Lewis and Clark’s journey with several notable exceptions. One that stood out was the incredible damage that domestic cattle have wreaked on the native cottonwood trees along the river. There are practically no young trees coming along to replace the old monarchs that will die out in the near future. Cattle stomp out and graze down the young growth. Bison, native to this region, lived for thousands of years in harmony with the cottonwoods. Unlike cattle, they don’t stomp out and kill the young cottonwoods.
I appreciate my rancher friends and I enjoy eating beef. However, there are some places on public lands where cattle simply cause too much damage to the water quality and native vegetation. I would much prefer to see bison in many areas of central Montana. Kudos to the BLM for approving bison grazing on public lands.
As for Daines and Gianforte, any chance you guys could take some courses in wildlife biology, range management and forest fire ecology before you give us more of your error-filled advice on how to manage public lands?
