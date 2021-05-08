Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Accurate birth certificates are essential. They are foundational to our ability to access a variety of benefits such as employment and housing and to navigate the world freely and safely. But if passed, SB 280 would mean that many transgender people could not obtain an accurate birth certificate that reflects their reality and that they would be forced to disclose their trans identity when seeking essential needs. Forcing transgender Montanans to go through life with inaccurate birth certificates—a basic form of identification—is an attempt to erase trans identity and exposes transgender people to discrimination, harassment and violence.

Once again this bill is blatantly discriminatory to Montana’s transgender citizens and is attempting to find a problem where there is none. The world is looking at us as we legislate these aggressive biased laws. 

Richard Wiegel 

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe