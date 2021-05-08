Accurate birth certificates are essential. They are foundational to our ability to access a variety of benefits such as employment and housing and to navigate the world freely and safely. But if passed, SB 280 would mean that many transgender people could not obtain an accurate birth certificate that reflects their reality and that they would be forced to disclose their trans identity when seeking essential needs. Forcing transgender Montanans to go through life with inaccurate birth certificates—a basic form of identification—is an attempt to erase trans identity and exposes transgender people to discrimination, harassment and violence.
Once again this bill is blatantly discriminatory to Montana’s transgender citizens and is attempting to find a problem where there is none. The world is looking at us as we legislate these aggressive biased laws.