As a family physician who has worked with transgender individuals, I am alarmed by bills in the current Montana Legislature session that target the LGBTQ community.
Bills that would intrude on the doctor patient relationship by barring discussion of health care options with trans youth and their families, and place barriers for these youth to participate in sports are moving forward in the legislature.
Another proposed bill would force transgender individuals to undergo surgery before seeking a revision of their birth certificate. Yet another bill seeks to allow “any” person or entity to be exempt from any law that places a “burden” on their religious expression. While this would clearly allow discrimination of LGBTQ individuals, it could have a broader impact. It could block women seeking contraception by a clinician, pharmacist, or clerk who feels religiously “burdened” by this access.
Why would our legislature consider unnecessary, discriminatory bills that distract from addressing real Montana problems? This is part of a national effort by out of state interest groups to restrict LGBTQ rights.
The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) is one such organization. It authors cookie cutter bills to block health care for transgender youth and ban their participation in sports. Their bills are currently being introduced in at least 10 other states. The ADF has a history of supporting radical anti LGBTQ initiatives. In recent years they have actively supported laws that give prison terms to LGB individuals in Belize and Jamaica. Now they want to bring their agenda to Montana.
Traditional Montana values support the ability of our neighbors to live lives without discrimination or harassment. Montana legislators should be promoting bills that reflect Montana values and solve real Montana problems. Ask our legislators and governor to oppose HB 112, HB 427, SB 215 and SB 280.
