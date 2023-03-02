Did you know Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, sponsored House Bill 408 in the Montana Legislature, which would allow donors to receive a tax credit for giving to the Student Scholarship Organization and the Innovative Educational Program? If passed, this bill would give donors a tax credit of up to $200,000 for which you, as a Montana citizen, would pay.
HB 408 would take $5 million out of the state budget, to which you, as a taxpayer contribute, and give it to rich people who donate to these programs so that they can send their children to private schools. In return, each donor gets to pocket a maximum of $200,000 of your hard earned money. Until 2029, the amount taken out of the state budget would increase by 20% (2023 = $5,000,000; 2024 = $6,000,000; 2025 = $7,200,000; 2026 = $8,640,000; 2027 = $10,368,000; 2028 = $12,441,600; 2029 = $14,929,920). Apparently, the tax credit would increase by 20% each year, as well. Notice how quickly that $5,000,000 tripled. Wouldn’t you like to receive 20% on the money you earn in six years?
Scroll down the webpage to House and Senate standing committees and let the committee members know that you do not appreciate their wasting your tax dollars on such frivolous legislation that you, no doubt, cannot afford! By the way, the Senate committee for appropriations is called the Senate Finance and Claims Committee. With bills such as HB 408, I feel as if I have been slapped in the face for living and working in Montana my whole life, receiving my excellent public education, and making Montana my lifelong home. What about you?
Judith McKenna
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.