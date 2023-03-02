Let the news come to you

Did you know Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, sponsored House Bill 408 in the Montana Legislature, which would allow donors to receive a tax credit for giving to the Student Scholarship Organization and the Innovative Educational Program? If passed, this bill would give donors a tax credit of up to $200,000 for which you, as a Montana citizen, would pay.

HB 408 would take $5 million out of the state budget, to which you, as a taxpayer contribute, and give it to rich people who donate to these programs so that they can send their children to private schools. In return, each donor gets to pocket a maximum of $200,000 of your hard earned money. Until 2029, the amount taken out of the state budget would increase by 20% (2023 = $5,000,000; 2024 = $6,000,000; 2025 = $7,200,000; 2026 = $8,640,000; 2027 = $10,368,000; 2028 = $12,441,600; 2029 = $14,929,920). Apparently, the tax credit would increase by 20% each year, as well. Notice how quickly that $5,000,000 tripled. Wouldn’t you like to receive 20% on the money you earn in six years?

Please contact your legislative representatives. Urge them to vote no on HB 408: https://leg.mt.gov/committees/session-committees/

