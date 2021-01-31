My heart is full of sadness for the hate and false information spewing from our state capitol regarding transgender youth. My heart weeps for the audacity of politicians who think they can play doctor and tell families how to care for their struggling children. My heart aches that transgender youth are a vulnerable and tiny fraction of our population, and yet they are somehow a GOP political priority.
Perhaps the reason this hurts is because I am transgender, and I live with the darkness of gender dysphoria. Perhaps it is because I know what it is like to stare death in the face, fight, and overcome. Perhaps it is the thought of another family having to lose their courageous and beautiful child because they did not feel their life was valid, a mental space I know well. Perhaps it is because I know what it means to be authentic and free, and to finally live a healthy, peaceful, and happy life because of my doctor.
Continued votes and hearings for House Bills 112 and 113 need to end now. Please listen to the thousands in opposition, and use your voice to show what these bills truly are — disgusting, discriminatory, and false. We cannot afford to wait another dark day. Kids, the country, and the world are watching.
Montanans are hurting, and we desperately need your help. Please call your elected leaders today. Tell them to stop playing doctor, get to work on real issues, vote no on HB 112 and 113, and to leave LGBTQ+ Montanans alone.
And if that does not work, tell them you will use your wallet and refuse to visit discriminatory areas of the state. If humanity, love, and health cannot prevail, it will have to be the money.
