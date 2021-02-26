This November, Montana voters passed the I-190 Initiative legalizing marijuana. This was passed with the understanding that almost half of the revenue generated by the sale of Marijuana for the state would be used to help with conservation and increasing access to public lands.
However, House Bill 169 is challenging this revenue by trying to pull it from Habitat Montana and many other conservation initiatives. Montana's tourism and local recreation depend almost entirely on our public lands and wildlife and this drastic decrease in funding for them would be a dangerous precedent for our state.
