If you have residential property in a development, a condominium or a conservation easement, then it is likely you have recorded covenants that determine how the property may be developed and operated. Covenants are contractual rights among property owners which owners rely upon to maintain the quality and value of their properties. SB 376 would insert the government into the middle of these contractual rights by sunsetting all residential property covenants every five years, unless a majority of owners vote to “sustain or amend” them. SB 376 has passed the state Senate and is now in the House Judiciary Committee. See leg.mt.gov.
SB 376 would impose a new burden and expense on every HOA by forcing them, every five years, to get a majority to “sustain or amend” their covenants. If factions develop and a majority cannot be achieved, then the covenants sunset. If the development is outside the city without zoning laws, then there would be no restrictions at all on property use.
Conservation easements also could be impacted if the covenants contained within them sunset or are amended. Condominiums could be jeopardized if their covenants were to sunset.
SB 376 also would prohibit covenants restricting rental of “accessory rental units” which could result in more short-term rentals. Covenants restricting any limits on “child care” would be prohibited. SB 376 contains many ambiguities, will invite litigation and will have many unintended negative consequences. Please urge your legislators to oppose.
Jeff Yates
Bozeman
