Montana is facing the very ugly, very hot reality of our warming planet.

In the recent article, “Federal programs open assistance for Montana farmers and ranchers struggling with drought,” Sen. Tester stood up for the agricultural producers who have been placed at the mercy of our fickle environment. Although this federal aid is a welcome salvation for Montana’s agricultural businesses, it will be a recurring issue unless further action is taken.

In early summer, 91% of Montana was in extreme drought. Now, the drought is even worse and is projected to be more extreme in years to come. The data from the organization “States at Risk'' shows that Montana’s droughts will be 95% worse by 2050, making it the leading state in drought risk.

Montana has experienced droughts in the past, but now the natural patterns of our climate have been thrown askew by the growing levels of greenhouse gasses warming our planet.

It might seem like we cannot get those emissions back, but we can. Even better, farmers and ranchers have a big part to play in mitigating carbon levels and decreasing drought for future generations.

The Growing Climate Solutions Act offers a way farmers can generate and sell carbon credits, engage with expert information about their options, and communicate with an Advisory Council to advocate for themselves.

In April, this bill passed in Senate 92-8, with supporting votes from Sen. Tester and Sen. Daines.

Now, it is up to the House to make their vote. Sen. Tester and Sen. Daines stood with the farmers and ranchers of Montana, and now Rep. Rosendale has the chance to do the same.

Emma Morgan

Bozeman

