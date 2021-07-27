Letter to the editor: Bill would help farmers, ranchers with climate change Emma Morgan Jul 27, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana is facing the very ugly, very hot reality of our warming planet.In the recent article, “Federal programs open assistance for Montana farmers and ranchers struggling with drought,” Sen. Tester stood up for the agricultural producers who have been placed at the mercy of our fickle environment. Although this federal aid is a welcome salvation for Montana’s agricultural businesses, it will be a recurring issue unless further action is taken.In early summer, 91% of Montana was in extreme drought. Now, the drought is even worse and is projected to be more extreme in years to come. The data from the organization “States at Risk'' shows that Montana’s droughts will be 95% worse by 2050, making it the leading state in drought risk.Montana has experienced droughts in the past, but now the natural patterns of our climate have been thrown askew by the growing levels of greenhouse gasses warming our planet. It might seem like we cannot get those emissions back, but we can. Even better, farmers and ranchers have a big part to play in mitigating carbon levels and decreasing drought for future generations.The Growing Climate Solutions Act offers a way farmers can generate and sell carbon credits, engage with expert information about their options, and communicate with an Advisory Council to advocate for themselves.In April, this bill passed in Senate 92-8, with supporting votes from Sen. Tester and Sen. Daines.Now, it is up to the House to make their vote. Sen. Tester and Sen. Daines stood with the farmers and ranchers of Montana, and now Rep. Rosendale has the chance to do the same. Emma MorganBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Farmer Rancher Montana Tester Politics Zootechnics Agriculture Daines Drought Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Guest column: Governor plays politics as fire season drags on Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Condescending editorial ignored major points about CRT Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Forest mismanagement wastes the money of taxpayers Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Congress must invest in fighting the climate crisis Posted: July 26, 2021 'Hard pill to swallow': Red Pill Festival prescribes Christian conservatism and conspiracies Posted: July 26, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back