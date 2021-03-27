The No. 1 disaster bill, Senate Bill 379, for every NorthWest Energy utility customer has arrived in our frenzied Legislature! This bill will transfer over one billion dollars in costs to the customers of NWE as part of a money making machine for their stockholders.
The Public Service Commission will be required to allow NWE to pass on the costs of the defunct Colstrip Coal Power plants. None of the former owners in Washington and Oregon want the nonrenewable coal burning plants but NWE won't give up.
If SB 379 (sponsored by the son of one of NWE's former lobbyists) passes, it will rival the days of when the Anaconda Copper Company controlled the fate of the state of Montana. We can't let this happen! Contact your legislator.
