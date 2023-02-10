Oops, they did it again. Like a bad Britney Spears song, some Montana legislators are at it again, pitting the state against a prized species in the tourism industry. LC0925 titled “An act revising laws related to the regulation of grizzly bears on delisting" is being introduced in the Legislature prior to actual federal delisting. Only the Pleistocene giant beaver, now extinct, might be considered more eager than these legislators.
The bill addresses reasonable topics such as conflict with humans and livestock. Its dubious nature resides in a single statement representing what I call the livestock environmentalist special interest group (note: I have a heritage and cherished friends in this club). The draft bill states: “grizzly bears are a recovered population and thrive.” Second, “manage grizzly bear populations at levels necessary to maintain delisted status.” Thriving according to whom? What if the outsized tourism industry wanted more grizzly bears than the minimum required to maintain delisted status?
This bill defines livestock as “cattle, swine, horses, mules, sheep, goats, llamas, and livestock guard animals.” The word “livestock” traces its origin to the 1500s – a combination of “live” (something alive) and “stock” (sum of money or supply for future use). Cash receipts from livestock run about $1.5 billion annually in Montana. Non-resident tourism spending runs about $5 billion, creating $1.3 billion in salaries. Where I live north of Yellowstone, tourism trumps agriculture by 10 to 1. Both industries are full of hard-working Montanans. Based on the economics, I propose that grizzly bear, wolves, elk, pronghorn, etc. don’t conflict with the etymology of “livestock.”
If economics is going to be the measuring stick for wildlife-livestock conflict or population objectives, then it is fair to ask our legislators to listen to taxpaying Montanans from both the tourism and ranching industry equally.
Jeff Reed
Paradise Valley
