The radical, short sighted Senate Bill 140 grants in a Montana governor — whether Republican or Democrat — the power to single handedly appoint judges to the district courts of Montana without the oversight of the people. It eliminates the judicial oversight committee composed of Montana citizens from all walks, poisons the judiciary with the partisan politics of the governor in office, and violates the independence of the judicial and executive branches of our government.
Think about it, SB 140 cuts both ways — it allows a governor’s political affiliation to override the will of the people. If there be any remaining paradigm of our society, it is the independent role of our judiciary that rises above the cacophony of division, maintains fidelity to the rule of law, and protects our constitutional rights such as the Second Amendment. Let us not deteriorate into a deeper partisan divide or recede into the dark times where one person (company) dominated the citizens of Montana. Please contact your representatives immediately and ask them to vote “no” on SB 140, and reach out to family and friends across the State to do the same.
Finally, we have a humble man who has subjugated his legal life to serving disadvantaged citizens–democratic and republican, across Montana as a public defender, regional administrator of the public defenders’ office, and now serving us as a district court judge in Gallatin County. The man is the Hon. Peter Ohman.
Hon. Ohman has been hard at work unclogging our overloaded district court docket and bringing timely justice. He brings the light of justice, intelligence, conscientiousness, and fairness to all walks of life. Please contact Gov. Gianforte and your representatives and ask him and them to support and confirm Hon. Ohman to the bench.
