The greatest threat to our children today is not drag shows, LGBTQ, books/libraries, teachers/public schools, teaching fact based history or vaccinations.

It is bigoted parents and the legislators who kowtow to their destructive agendas to advance their perceived power.

Rebecca Gibson

