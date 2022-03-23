The re-making of Bozeman’s built environment from an authentic place to a luxury retreat for the wealthy is a slow-motion tragedy. It’s all the more tragic because we can prevent it.
The city commission seems to believe they’re duty-bound to approve over-sized multi-story housing developments in historic neighborhoods, perhaps reasoning that high density will increase supply and decrease median housing prices. Yet, by encouraging these historically and aesthetically out-of-place buildings to occupy traditional neighborhoods and squeeze high rents from affluent newcomers who don’t even feel the pinch, we betray Bozeman and Bozemanites — both past and present.
As a strategy to reduce housing cost, this “big box residential” is doomed. Sad truth is, new housing in Bozeman, whether single- or multi-family, is now and will continue to be accessible only to high rollers. Meanwhile, locals are forced to move out of town, causing residential sprawl across several counties.
Bozeman’s median household income is around $57,000, enough to qualify for housing of $280,000—about one-half million below median home price. Somebody smarter than I can tell you how many residential units would need to be added overnight to Bozeman’s inventory before costs would decrease enough for locals to buy-in.
Even working at maximum efficiency, Bozeman’s construction industry will not overcome the supply shortage any time soon — let alone build-up an over-supply sufficient to lower home prices within locals’ reach. Neither will loosening regulations and rubber-stamping development.
Why, then, is the commission convinced that density is a must, when it’s clear that “big box residential” does not address the affordability problem, though it aggressively degrades Bozeman’s character?
People and prices come and go, but Bozeman’s built environment has endured — until now. The commission is sworn to preserve and protect Bozeman, and that includes protecting neighborhoods. Current residents and neighborhoods deserve the commission’s respect.
