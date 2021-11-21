Support Local Journalism


I am confused by the Nov. 9 editorial cartoon. It shows President Biden standing in front of empty shelves in an aisle labeled "Accomplishments."

Really?

Among the many accomplishments of this one year Biden has been president are the mobilization of production and distribution of vaccines to address a pandemic, the return to the climate accord, the reestablishment our state department and our global diplomacy, and as of last Friday the passing of the largest investment in our infrastructure in almost 50 years.

Seems like those shelves are pretty full.

Stacey Haugland

Bozeman

