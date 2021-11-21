Letter to the editor: Biden's shelves of accomplishments are pretty full Stacey Haugland Nov 21, 2021 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am confused by the Nov. 9 editorial cartoon. It shows President Biden standing in front of empty shelves in an aisle labeled "Accomplishments."Really? Among the many accomplishments of this one year Biden has been president are the mobilization of production and distribution of vaccines to address a pandemic, the return to the climate accord, the reestablishment our state department and our global diplomacy, and as of last Friday the passing of the largest investment in our infrastructure in almost 50 years.Seems like those shelves are pretty full. Stacey HauglandBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Biden Shelf Accomplishment State Department Pandemic Vaccine Accord Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Compromise an important part of governing our nation Posted: 36 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Looking forward to voting out the Democratic madness Posted: Nov. 20, 2021 Letter to the editor: Rep. Jane Gillette is owed an apology for attacks Posted: Nov. 20, 2021 Letter to the editor: City commission should be a bit more sensible Posted: Nov. 20, 2021 Letter to the editor: Moral courage in short supply for Pentagon leadership Posted: Nov. 20, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll What is the most essential Thanksgiving side dish? You voted: Mashed potatoes Stuffing Mac and cheese Rolls Green beans Vote View Results Back