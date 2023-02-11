The Biden administration's explanation of the Chinese balloon's unimpeded journey over the US, including Montana Minuteman sites, smells like a coverup.
Firstly, if avoiding population areas was why it was not shot down over the continental U.S., why then was it not shot down over the unpopulated Aleutians? Secondly, the electronics on the balloon would have provided valuable intel but that would be severely damaged by emersion in salt water. To preserve this valuable intel on China’s capabilities, it would have been advantageous to take it down over sparsely populated eastern Montana. Finally, the Biden administration delayed telling the public until a photographer in Billings took a photo of the balloon and contacted Sen. Steve Daines as well as other U.S. government agencies. This let the cat out of the bag! How can these seemingly inexplicable actions by the Biden administration be explained?
Most likely, President Biden wanted Secretary of State Blinken’s trip to China to go as planned and was willing orchestrate a coverup and sacrifice U.S. national security for this dubious end. It would also be convenient to destroy the balloon over the ocean and thereby any evidence of obvious security lapses by his administration.
John Rogers
Bozeman
