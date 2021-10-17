Letter to the editor: Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal a complete disaster Hank Adams Oct 17, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Afghanistan is a complete disaster, but the Biden administration is trying to spin it as a great victory. The administration knew that things were falling apart in April and yet made no plans to get American civilians and at-risk Afghan’s out. The Secretary of Defense Austin and Chairman Milley made brain dead tactically stupid moves like pulling the US Military out prior to American civilians and Afghan partners, removing air support from the Afghan National Army, leaving the most secure air base in Afghanistan (Bagram) and conducting retrograde operations in a non-secure Kabul airport in a war zone.I demand some accountability. Many veterans and active-duty service members have serious doubts about our military’s current leadership. The Secretary of Defense and Chairman Milley were seemingly more concerned about critical race theory than catastrophic Taliban gains from April-August. The Woke Generals and Admirals that allowed this disaster to happen must be replaced with competent warriors. Our nation will not survive if these woke, sycophant, yes-men remain in charge of our great military. When we put lambs in charge of lions we get “victories” like Afghanistan. Many agreed that we should get out of Afghanistan, but not in this utterly inept manner. Biden said that we would stay until we got everyone out. We left hundreds of American citizens behind in an enemy controlled country with no viable plan to get them out. We left thousands of Afghan Allies behind to be hunted down and murdered by the Taliban.The administration is obsessed with “optics.” They are more concerned about how things appear than reality. Unfortunately, the reality of Afghanistan is that the Biden administration has failed our citizens, our allies and the 13 brave servicemen and women that died defending this grossly deficient, incompetent exit. Hank AdamsBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Afghanistan Administration Military Politics Civilian Milley Afghan Austin Biden Administration Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Miller, Guy E Posted: 1 a.m. Williamson, Kathryn Ruth Posted: 1 a.m. Guest column: Democrats' tax and spend spree will hurt Montanans Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham can foster real change for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We'd be lucky to have Bowen serve as municipal judge Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back