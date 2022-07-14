Biden versus most Americans. I feel like we are all living in Bizarro world from Superman comics. Mr. Biden has somehow surrounded himself with the most far left progressives possible. There is no voice of reason near him. He talks about how he can not answer this or that question for fear of his handlers getting mad. He is pumping illegals all over the country using our tax dollars, meaning it’s our money. There are roughly 330 million Americans and he is on track to flood our country with some 40+ million illegals during his first 4 years. I here we have a broken immigration system with no way of solving it. Trump had all but shut this down but Biden opened the border and undid every Trump policy. Right our southern border wall lays in ruin while Biden pays the contractors not to build it with more of our money.
Congress could help solve this bad immigration problem by a U.S. first policy saying welfare and social program money can only spend money on American citizens. Most people in the world will not risk life and limb traveling this far to work without the promise of a free ride. The illegals come because our own government is truly giving them our bank. Biden could lower gas tomorrow easily. He should immediately create some executive orders and call on Congress to also create a 13-15 year window that has clauses that we will support crude, coal, oil, everything and work on green energy at the same time to insure American energy independence. This in itself would drop gas immediately and more over the next few years.
