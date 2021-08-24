Letter to the editor: Biden played a poor hand poorly in Afghanistan Mike Zell Aug 24, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To be fair, President Biden was dealt a poor hand. To be equally fair he played it poorly.To fold without letting a few more cards being played was devastatingly unfair to our Afghan allies. He should have given them time to get out of the game before we folded.For the president to say we were not “nation building” in Afghanistan is as fatuous as claiming the other guy won the election.If trying to turn a tribal country based on agriculture (mostly poppy growing) into a democracy is not nation building, what is? It would appear that the democratic and educational values the United States built over the last 20 years will evaporate until such time as the Afghans can provide themselves a government that will sustain these reforms. Under the new regime it is totally predictable that women’s rights will vanish. The recently released final report of the SIGAR commission shows our government’s total failure to form a coherent policy was all too well known for those in our government willing to look. This recent debacle was all too predictable.The complete failure in planning of a rescue plan for the remaining government forces and our allies shows our government learned little from Vietnam.Will any ally trust the United States in the future, and if so, why? Mike ZellBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Government United States Ally Politics Ministries Biden Policy Fair Hand Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Those afraid of vaccines or masks can always stay home Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: The Senate provides a breath of fresh air Posted: 12 a.m. Commission seeks suggestions for new U.S. House district maps Posted: 4:15 p.m. Editorial: The beginning of Bozeman's big city era Posted: Aug. 22, 2021 Letter to the editor: Bozeman Health not supporting its local nursing staff Posted: Aug. 22, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the decision to leave Afghanistan? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back