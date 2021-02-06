President Biden says the focus of his administration is “Unity.” To borrow a line from a popular movie, “I don’t think that word means what you think it means,” Joe.
Webster’s says that unity means “a condition of harmony.” It also says that unity is “continuity without deviation or change.” Given the Democratic Party’s behavior since the 2016 election of Donald Trump I think we can dispose as laughable the “harmony” bit. So, let’s look at “continuity without deviation or change.”
What can we expect to continue? First, there’s the maniacal pursuit of revenge against Trump and every Trump supporter and policy advocate. Then there’s the Democratic Party’s dismissal of fully half of the population as ignorant morons incapable of determining what best for themselves. We can expect the calls to “re-educate” and “deprogram” the 74 million Americans who voted for Trump to continue. Expect to see the continued censoring, silencing and canceling of pro-Trump and pro-conservative advocates, organizations and institutions. The Democrats’ tacit approval of daily acts of “sedition” and “insurrection” in Democrat-governed cities nationwide will continue while they proclaim their determination to attack (conservative) “domestic terrorism.”
Multi-billionaire oligarchs control, virtually unconstrained what the public is permitted to say and hear on social media, read and see on the internet and buy and sell online. Since they are uniformly anti-conservative and contribute millions of dollars to the Democratic Party that situation will continue. Expect that the national print and broadcast media will continue to publish only “news” favorable to the Democratic Party. The wealthy and privileged entertainment industry will continue to fawn over Democrats and revile conservatives.
Expect Joe Biden and the Democratic Party to continue to pursue without deviation their unstated but glaringly evident goal of changing America’s constitutional republic into a socialist state under one-party rule. Theirs.
