Our president appears to sympathize with the parents of children killed in recent school shootings and used this opportunity to have a photo op of his meeting with them. However, he does not appear to have any sympathy for the parents and family of those 70,000 or so young people who have died from overdosing on fentanyl that is brought in from China through our porous border with Mexico. It is estimated that about 150 die per day.
Also, Secretary Mayorkas thinks the border is closed and no one is coming across into the US from Mexico. VP Harris, the supposedly Border Czar, doesn’t seem to have any concern about the illegal border crossings. It appears that the administration has no interest in how many individuals cross the border illegally or what problems they create. One wonders why they have no concern.
Maybe the administration should take some of the new IRS employees and place them on the border to check in the large influx of illegal immigrants coming across the Rio Grande. They can also give them tax ID numbers so they can pay taxes like the rest of us. Then the Border Patrol staff can patrol the border looking for cartel members crossing the border with illegal drugs and people. Probably, many of the new IRS agents would spend their time auditing tax forms prepared by tax firms with employees that are probably more familiar with tax law than some of the new IRS agents so they could be a greater service to the country if they were stationed on the border.
Phil Farnes
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.