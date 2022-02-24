While the Democratic Party has 90% of the media going to bat for them every day, their lies, dishonesty, and ever-increasing tyranny are not escaping the scrutiny of the American people. Democrats know this, as the polls indicate. With the midterm elections approaching, they are panicking. They know their losses, especially in the House, will be a disaster. But they have no one to blame but themselves. With their lurch to the far-left since Joe Biden’s inauguration, average Americans clearly see their country descending into a socialist/fascist, if not communist, authoritarian nightmare.
Most Americans now know the Biden administration is not working for them, but against them. Inflation of food and gas prices, heavy-handed mask and vaccine mandates, the open border crisis, out of control crime with demands to defund the police, etc., reveal to everyone there is something rotten in Democrat-controlled Washington.
Democrats support the international/globalist “Build Back Better” agenda that benefits the super-rich and super-powerful. From the onset of the COVID-19 health crisis, 160 million people have been pushed into poverty, while the world’s 10 wealthiest people more than doubled their fortunes to $1.5 trillion. Including Tesla’s Elon Musk, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and Google’s Larry Page, they are all darlings of the Democratic Party and among the globalist movers and shakers who are reshaping our lives. Switzerland’s kingpin, Klaus Schwab, architect of the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset,” says that when their global agenda is fully implemented, we will own nothing, and love it. Isn’t that Communism? The state will own everything. But they will control it.
“I’m going to work like the devil to bring gas prices down.” The problem with the globalist, duplicitous Joe Biden, is that he’s working like the devil behind everything he does.
