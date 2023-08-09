Today the Montana Republican party leadership seems to primarily represent those of the recently transplanted One Percenters. I hope you would agree Montana’s elected should represent the wide range of our inhabitants: those that have grown up within the wild beauty of our Big Sky State; those that till the verdant, productive soils; the family tribes of our diverse Native American communities; the service workers and the wealthy; fly casters and river boaters; backcountry skiers and sled riders. Historically, we have all shared this state’s bountiful natural beauty, and we have had a balanced political field of representatives, representing all of us.
Democratic Senator Jon Tester demonstrates balanced representation for all of us. He is a third generation Montanan farming Big Sandy land. Since his election in 2007, Tester’s presence in our nation's Senate has meant boots-on-the-ground experience and a voice representing Montana’s working women and men. That long serving experience cannot be underestimated nor compared to yet another out of state millionaire transplant the Republican party has drafted to run.
The 2022 Legislative session showed us the imbalance of representation in this state. The working people of Montana, the 99%, aren’t buying up riverfront properties and denying others access; we aren’t denying care and support for our neighbors; we aren’t buying homes in every town and creating vacation experiences. We, the 99%, are experiencing what was once ours to share and enjoy are now increasingly barred from access, literally and financially.
In 2024 the rest of us, the 99%, must vote to reelect Democratic Senator Jon Tester to provide the balanced representation we need now and in the coming decade. Please join me in accomplishing that very simple task by casting your ever important vote.
Laura Fedro
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.