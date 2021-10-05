Letter to the editor: Best chance in a generation to combat climate change Gail Schontzler Oct 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Right now we have the best chance in a generation to combat climate change.The U.S. Senate is hammering out a giant bill — the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill — that includes actions to rein in carbon pollution that's causing global warming.As a moderate, Montana Sen. Jon Tester is in a key position to make sure the climate portions are strong and effective — not too little, too late. Now is the time to write or phone Sen. Tester (202 224-2644) to say we need a climate bill with real teeth. That means we need both carrots and sticks to push electricity companies like NorthWestern to switch to clean energy.We also need to put a price on carbon pollution — to create financial incentives for every business and household to switch from dirty fuels to clean sources. To ease the impact on low-income families, the money raised would be returned as cash-back rebates. Tester is under a lot of pressure to tone down or eliminate climate provisions from the budget bill. State Sen. Duane Ankney, who represents coal country, wrote that climate proposals are "radical." Oil and gas industry representatives are also lobbying hard.Yet as City Commissioner Terry Cunningham said at Bozeman High students' recent rally, the climate crisis means our home is on fire.In the West we've seen horrific wildfires destroying houses and entire towns, while back East people cope with killer hurricanes. All summer our beautiful Big Sky turned nasty with acrid smoke from wildfires. Deepening drought is hurting Montana's trout fishing, skiing, and farmers and ranchers.As a retiree and grandmother, I believe the future for our children and grandchildren will be even grimmer if we don't stop burning dirty fossil fuels.Doing nothing would be the true radical choice. Gail SchontzlerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bowen deserves vote for municipal court judge seat Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Canyon Gate development will have negative impacts Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: We must step up for Afghan refugees, offer support Posted: Oct. 3, 2021 Letter to the editor: Encourage our senators to support carbon pricing Posted: Oct. 2, 2021 Letter to the editor: Cunningham walks the walk, best pick for mayor Posted: Oct. 2, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the relocation of Bozeman's Fire Station No. 2? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back