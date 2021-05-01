The first time we met Lei-Anna was twenty years ago when she was teaching at Chief Joseph Middle School. It was parents’ night, and we were excited to meet the dynamic teacher our daughter had raved about. It was a great pleasure then and now to know Lei-Anna Bertelsen, candidate for Bozeman school board.
From the very first Lei-Anna impressed us with her skills in the classroom and genuine concern for students, shown by her ability to relate to their various personalities and unique needs.
Since that time, Lei-Anna and her husband Troy have become parents of three children, all of whom have attended Bozeman schools, with two children currently attending Bozeman High. She is a woman of color, a community volunteer, a professional facilitator, and a co-leader of the Bozeman Task Force to Advance the Status and Safety of All Women and Girls.
Her tireless leadership and volunteerism, her inside knowledge of District 7, together with her history as an educator and her status as the mother of children attending Bozeman public schools uniquely qualify Lei-Anna for a seat on the school board.
She is wise. She is kind. She will conduct herself with thoughtfulness and respect. For all these reasons, Lei-Anna wins our trust as an educator, our respect as a community volunteer, and has our vote for the school board.
Steve and Colette Kirchhoff
Bozeman