I heartily endorse Lei-Anna Bertelsen for the Bozeman School Board. She is uniquely qualified to be a trustee, both personally and professionally, and is she is committed to the education, safety and welfare of our children. She is smart, a good listener, and will focus on excellence in our school district.
Two main points to remember. Lei-Anna is a unifier. Bozeman Schools have a history of nonpartisan and generous support from the community. Maintaining that trust is a trustee’s main job. Lei-Anna believes that “good choices” for our schools start with listening to the community, and when all the viewpoints are considered, acting. As a communications facilitator, Lei-Anna works tirelessly with diverse groups, from law enforcement to teachers, on how to receive, acknowledge and act on public input.
Secondly, Lei-Anna offers a fresh face, with fresh energy, but also has the experience to make the weighty decisions. As a 30-year teaching professional and coach, Lei-Anna understands education issues, best practices and competing demands for resources. Moreover, as a parent with children both through and still in the BSD system, Lei-Anna has critical insights on student learning and district goings-on that are completely up to date. Please join me in supporting Lei-Anna Bertelsen for trustee, Bozeman Public Schools.