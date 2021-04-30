I cannot think of someone I would rather have representing our children than Lei-Anna Bertelsen.
I have known Lei-Anna for over 15 years. She is one of the most compassionate, warm, intelligent, and caring individuals I know. She can communicate and connect with anyone, regardless of background, viewpoints, or personality. Not only does she possess these skills, her life work reflects her commitment to both communication and education. In addition to her professional career, teaching, tutoring, and in curriculum development and facilitation, Lei-Anna has spent years training educators and members of the public listening skills and conflict resolution.
Lei-Anna is a hard worker and is well informed on the issues facing our school district in the upcoming years. She clearly loves the field of education, loves to serve her community, and has the energy, experience, and personality to serve as a trustee. Vote for Lei-Anna Bertelsen on May 4.