The past few years has made it clear that good personal leadership is key in every area of public decision-making. Our upcoming school board election is an important one. The difficulties our community has faced during the pandemic have highlighted the need for rational and objective leadership to keep our schools strong. It has also demonstrated the need to be able to hear from all sides of a topic.
These are reasons why I am voting for Lei-Anna Bertelsen for Bozeman Public School Board Trustee.
Lei-Anna is coming to the table because she is a natural leader. She is well known throughout the community for her kindness, her passion for education, her personal integrity and her ability to connect with people. She is coming to the table not with a specific agenda, but with a desire to build on the excellence already present in our school system and to help our schools adapt to the demands of the modern world.
She has extensive history working as an educator at many different levels and has been involved with our school district for over 30 years as a teacher, parent and volunteer. In her current job she is able to work with school districts of different sizes in 26 states, a role that gives her valuable insight into the variety of ways districts can tackle challenges. She has seen our school district go through controversial times before. This experience and her natural abilities at consensus building will make her a valuable member of the team that guides one of our precious resources — our school system.