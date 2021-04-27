As a community, we are lucky to have so much interest in the upcoming School Board Trustee elections. The number of candidates speaks to how highly Bozeman values education. However, even in this crowded field, one candidate clearly stands out: Lei-Anna Bertelsen.
Not only is Lei-Anna a former classroom teacher, but she is also a nationally recognized curriculum expert. She has both broad and deep knowledge of K-12 education from a variety of vantage points. This will allow her to hit the ground running in what promises to continue to be a challenging time for our schools.
Beyond her professional skills, Lei-Anna has also been an enthusiastic parent volunteer in enrichment activities like Destination Imagination. In addition, she’s active in other important community initiatives like the Bozeman Task Force to Advance the Status and Safety of All Women and Girls and the recent interview process for the hiring of a new Bozeman chief of police. Her experience with that hiring process will be invaluable, as the next School Board must choose a new superintendent.
Finally, Lei-Anna has entrusted her own children to Bozeman’s public schools. She believes wholeheartedly in the value of public education and in the hardworking teachers, administrators, and staff who make up BSD7. I would urge everyone to take advantage of the Chronicle’s profiles of the candidates to see which of them have expressed the same support for public education by sending their own children to Bozeman’s outstanding public schools.