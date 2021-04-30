As a former school board member and the parent of three Bozeman High School graduates, I am pleased with the choice of candidates for this year’s election. The board needs the stability of the two incumbents, Fischer and Lusin, who will both get my vote.
My first vote, however, will go to Lei-Anna Bertelsen. I first met her more than twenty years ago when she taught my middle son at the school district’s Willson Science School. She was energetic, thoughtful and knowledgeable, then, and she is now. She knows the school district, understands teachers, and she will bring a breath of fresh air to the school board.
Wendy Tage dropped out of the race, she deserves our thanks for her many years of service. And, of course, vote yes for both levies.