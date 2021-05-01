Support Local Journalism


I encourage Bozeman voters to support Lei-Anna Bertelsen in the upcoming School Board Election. I have known Lei-Anna in a number of different contexts over the years and am confident that she would be a wonderful addition to our school board. 

I first met Lei-Anna as a fellow educator teaching in the Bozeman School District and was immediately impressed with her commitment to education. I then saw Lei-Anna as an active and valuable parent volunteer in the schools her children attended, including my classroom where her son was a 4th Grader. This volunteering was an extension of her strong commitment to the education of children.

I believe it is rare to find a school board candidate that combines such extensive experience as both an educator and as a parent of children educated in the Bozeman School District. I think this makes Lei-Anna an excellent choice for our board and that she would bring valuable experience and perspective to the position.

I hope you agree and give Lei-Anna your vote for the Bozeman School Board. Bozeman Schools will benefit greatly!

John Preston

Bozeman

