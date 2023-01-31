I live near the MSU campus, so I have followed the controversy of the new fraternity on Garfield Avenue (Jan. 25, 2023). Many of my neighbors seem to have a legitimate gripe with the city’s apparent poorly communicated 2018 housing code update, that ultimately allows this Garfield location. While I sympathize with my fellow citizens, I cannot fully support their request to have the Community Development Board make a zone text amendment restricting the location of Greek life organizations.
Why? First, I believe that Greek life organizations should be encouraged, not discouraged, to locate near campus to ease transportation woes, i.e., lessen congestion, reduce energy use and in turn, carbon emissions, etc. Second, proximity allows students to become more engaged in campus life. Data shows that individuals who pledge have higher graduation rates (about 70%) than their non-pledging peers (about 50%). Third, MSU gains from having increased enrollment while not needing to supply residential housing. Four, the community gains through service provided by these organizations, adding to the vitality of our community.
There is not one right or wrong way to look at this situation, but I feel that the benefits of having students located near campus far exceed the drawbacks (many of which can be dealt with by local noise and parking local ordinances and mitigated by open lines of communication between the Greek life organizations, the university, and the community). Expectations of all parties on such matters as many of the quality-of-life concerns of concern to my neighbors could be clearly spelled out. After all, if we can’t come to agreement on how to live in a college community like Bozeman, what kind of citizens are we and how do we expect these students to be tolerate and law-abiding citizens in the future?
Felix Spinelli
Bozeman
