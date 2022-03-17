Northwestern Energy is encountering opposition to construction of a gas-fired plant in Laurel. Hence, a PR campaign to depict NWE as a warrior against global warming, via a 20 page brochure, “NET ZERO BY 2050”. Postage was $689,000, plus production costs. Who will foot the bill for this PR propaganda? Its customers will, when NWE obtains Public Service Commission rubberstamp approval.
In 2019 NWE pledged to reduce “carbon intensity” by 95% by 2045. That verbal duplicity relied on closing its Colstrip coal plant in 2042, not on actually cutting carbon emissions in the interim 23 years. So are the new PR brochure promises just as duplicitous?
1. NWE pledges not to “acquire … carbon-emitting generating resources after 2035”. It “hopes” to keep coal-fired Colstrip running until 2042. During 2022-35 NWE plans to build 4 gas-fired, carbon emitting plants, costing over $2 billion, a fact omitted from its brochure.
2. Sometime after 2035 NWE may begin a quest for net electric power neutrality. No plans to own wind or solar installations (just “pilot” facilities) are mentioned. NWE still claims W & S are not dependable, despite on-going construction of such facilities, with battery storage, in every other state in the Northwest, while those utilities are closing fossil fuel plants.
3. NWE speculates that by 2035 it can begin to use “small modular nuclear” and “hydrogen” facilities, if the technology exists.
New gas plants will cause NWE’s CO2 emissions to grow, not be cut in the years ahead. The 2050 pledge is just another serving of PR carbon “intensity” reduction humbug. The truth: NWE wants gas-fired plants that cost a lot to build, fuel, maintain and operate. Those costs are includable in its rate base and chargeable to customers, plus 10% profit. “Net Zero by 2050” is simply put: old wine in new bottles.
